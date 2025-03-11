Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Has $452,000 Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,318 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $115,229,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,271,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,110,000 after acquiring an additional 589,553 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Lennar by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,250,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,696,000 after acquiring an additional 397,492 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Lennar by 258.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 494,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,774,000 after acquiring an additional 356,731 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Lennar by 2,774.5% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 123,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after acquiring an additional 118,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $170.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BTIG Research cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $196.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.88.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $125.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.89 and its 200-day moving average is $157.12. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $116.67 and a 1 year high of $187.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.12). Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.