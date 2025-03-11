Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 109 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,503,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,682,280,000 after purchasing an additional 214,082 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,564,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $665,163,000 after acquiring an additional 43,754 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,174,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,258 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,418,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,739,000 after acquiring an additional 125,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,153,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,563,000 after acquiring an additional 33,150 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.57.

American Water Works Price Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $149.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.74 and its 200 day moving average is $134.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $152.07.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.