Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Purchases 1,513 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. Barclays set a $39.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $32.54 on Tuesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.82.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 83,950,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,740,967,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,113,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,805,089.35. The trade was a 38.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $251,149.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,637.79. The trade was a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,385,350 shares of company stock worth $2,755,891,890. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

