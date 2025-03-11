Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0513 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVN opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $11.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.58.

Insider Transactions at Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

In other Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust news, insider Cynthia Frost sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $159,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

