Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Shares in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 59,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,387,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Coupang by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 913,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,085,000 after buying an additional 154,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,599,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupang Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CPNG opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.28 and a 200 day moving average of $23.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays set a $35.00 price target on shares of Coupang and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Coupang from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Coupang from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Pranam Kolari sold 8,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $194,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,801.88. The trade was a 5.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

