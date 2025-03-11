Edgestream Partners L.P. Cuts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,869 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in PayPal by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 344.3% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in PayPal by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This trade represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.03.

PayPal Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $68.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.97 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. PayPal’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

