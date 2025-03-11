Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,354 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ITGR. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 304.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 8,933.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Integer by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Stock Performance

ITGR stock opened at $120.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $107.11 and a 12 month high of $146.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $449.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.28 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITGR shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Integer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Integer from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Integer from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Integer from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Integer from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

