Edgestream Partners L.P. Invests $1.23 Million in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVA. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avista in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avista by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Avista by 296.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avista by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Avista by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avista from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

NYSE:AVA opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average of $37.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Avista Co. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $40.23.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $517.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.48 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 7.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Avista’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

In other Avista news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 2,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $89,047.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,886.25. The trade was a 15.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

