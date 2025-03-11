Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Shares in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 24,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 26.9% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 17.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 8.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 25.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 3.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Trading Up 0.1 %

Southwest Gas stock opened at $72.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $64.31 and a one year high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.87 and its 200 day moving average is $73.80.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 90.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on SWX shares. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Friday, December 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Southwest Gas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Southwest Gas in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Southwest Gas from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

