Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 2,332 Shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Edgestream Partners L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,141 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 25.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOKF stock opened at $99.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $85.02 and a 1 year high of $121.58.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 15.32%. Equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens reduced their target price on BOK Financial from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.40.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

