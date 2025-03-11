Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes $1.54 Million Position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 56,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $456,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,306,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,858,000 after purchasing an additional 21,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBIO shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.55.
BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 0.5 %
BBIO opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.67. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.07.
BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $2,467,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,477.82. This trade represents a 42.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 31,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,139,964.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,651,488.52. The trade was a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,579,739 shares of company stock worth $323,171,901 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.
About BridgeBio Pharma
BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.
Featured Stories
