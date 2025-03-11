Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.14.

A number of analysts have commented on ESI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESI. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in Element Solutions by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 162,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 61,775 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Element Solutions by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 31,302 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions stock opened at $25.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. Element Solutions has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $29.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.24 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

