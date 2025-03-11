Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. iShares MSCI India ETF makes up 1.0% of Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Down 5.0 %

BATS INDA opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $54.00. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1-year low of $47.60 and a 1-year high of $59.49.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.