Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Has $256,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 10,037.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,330,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,648 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $74,751,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,875,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 5,037,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,186,000 after purchasing an additional 666,410 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,625,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,235,000 after purchasing an additional 372,875 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $81.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $77.35 and a 52 week high of $99.12. The stock has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.51.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.