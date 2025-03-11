Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Has $755,000 Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average is $48.94. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $53.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous dividend of $0.94.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

