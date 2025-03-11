Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,090 Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIZD. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 110,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 35,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 18,062 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,000.

NYSEARCA BIZD opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $17.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.71.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

