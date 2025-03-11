Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 134 Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WOOD. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the third quarter valued at $380,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 738.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF alerts:

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock opened at $77.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.22. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $86.79. The company has a market cap of $242.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.336 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.