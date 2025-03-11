Endowment Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,875 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global View Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,576,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $616,000. Mount Lucas Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 253.5% in the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 79,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after buying an additional 56,812 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 540,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,449,000 after purchasing an additional 27,654 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,921,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,999,000 after acquiring an additional 169,873 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $117.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.02. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.16 and a 52-week high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

