Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives $301.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $301.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $284.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equifax from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Equifax from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $250.16 on Tuesday. Equifax has a 1 year low of $213.02 and a 1 year high of $309.63. The company has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $254.78 and its 200 day moving average is $269.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12. Equifax had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in shares of Equifax by 3,372.2% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 46,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,857,000 after purchasing an additional 45,187 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $27,964,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 196,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,141,000 after buying an additional 42,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

