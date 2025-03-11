Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 10th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ESP opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.13. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $33.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corp. is a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, which engages in developing and delivering products for use in military and severe environment applications. Its products include power supplies, converters, transformers, filters, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems, and antennas.

