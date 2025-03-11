ESS Tech (GWH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect ESS Tech to post earnings of ($1.54) per share for the quarter.

ESS Tech Stock Down 6.6 %

NYSE:GWH opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.01. ESS Tech has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $14.10. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of ESS Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of ESS Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ESS Tech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ESS Tech from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ESS Tech in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

ESS Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ESS Tech, Inc, an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.