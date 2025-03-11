Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Acquired by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 81.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 16.7% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth about $187,000. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 22.7% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 6.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 510,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,673,000 after acquiring an additional 29,461 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on WTRG shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.18 and a 12-month high of $41.78.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $604.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.77 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%. Analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.3255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.91%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

