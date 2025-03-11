Evertz Technologies Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 13th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

Evertz Technologies Stock Down 0.4 %

TSE:ET opened at C$11.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$863.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86. Evertz Technologies has a twelve month low of C$11.00 and a twelve month high of C$15.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ET has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

Insider Activity at Evertz Technologies

In other Evertz Technologies news, Senior Officer Douglas Moore acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,640.00. 64.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

