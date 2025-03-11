Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Up 8.1% – Here’s Why

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $196.72 and last traded at $203.09. 66,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 720,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $187.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FN. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fabrinet from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Fox Advisors started coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.63.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 0.89.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FN. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 304.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,345,000 after purchasing an additional 52,042 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fabrinet by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,621,000 after buying an additional 61,491 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,398,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 40.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fabrinet by 106.2% in the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

