Fairway Wealth LLC Buys 2,290 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,629,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,838,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 421,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,260,000. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 156,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 136,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,453,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $96.89 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $93.54 and a 12-month high of $119.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.21 and a 200 day moving average of $108.20.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.