Fairway Wealth LLC Purchases 16,743 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,743 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 4.7% of Fairway Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $529,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $871,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 264.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 83.0% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $174.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.19. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $158.83 and a 1 year high of $188.16.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
