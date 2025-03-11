Fairway Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 218.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $191.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a 52 week low of $130.38 and a 52 week high of $212.19.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on General Electric from $216.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.31.

About General Electric



General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

