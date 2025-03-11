Fairway Wealth LLC Takes $34,000 Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IFF. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IFF. Morgan Stanley raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $111.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Cfra downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, Director Kevin O’byrne acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $522,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $522,860. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $80.41 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $78.64 and a one year high of $106.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.73 and a 200-day moving average of $92.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.21%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

