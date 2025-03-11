Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24), Zacks reports. Finance of America Companies had a net margin of 18.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of ($105.62) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.61 million.
FOA opened at $21.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.12. The company has a market capitalization of $209.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. Finance of America Companies has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $32.40.
In other Finance of America Companies news, Director Norma Corio acquired 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.61 per share, with a total value of $110,123.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,580 shares in the company, valued at $424,613.80. This represents a 35.02 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Finance of America Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.
Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.
