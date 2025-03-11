Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Finance of America Companies had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 18.89%.

Finance of America Companies Trading Up 1.9 %

Finance of America Companies stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.14. The stock had a trading volume of 124,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,395. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.02. Finance of America Companies has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $32.40. The stock has a market cap of $209.82 million, a PE ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group lowered Finance of America Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Insider Activity

In other Finance of America Companies news, Director Norma Corio purchased 4,300 shares of Finance of America Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $110,123.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,613.80. This trade represents a 35.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finance of America Companies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Finance of America Companies stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Free Report) by 3,503.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Finance of America Companies were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Finance of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

Further Reading

