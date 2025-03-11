First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Stock Acquired Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE). In a filing disclosed on March 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in First Busey stock on February 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) on 2/24/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) on 2/24/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 2/24/2025.

First Busey Price Performance

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. First Busey Co. has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.13.

First Busey Increases Dividend

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. First Busey had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 50.76%.

Insider Activity at First Busey

In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 1,838 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $43,652.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 437,481 shares in the company, valued at $10,390,173.75. The trade was a 0.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BUSE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of First Busey in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Busey from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Busey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Institutional Trading of First Busey

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Busey by 1,173.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in First Busey during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 822.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

