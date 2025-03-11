First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives $29.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2025

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHBGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FHB. Stephens began coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

View Our Latest Report on First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

First Hawaiian stock opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.59.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 19.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Hawaiian

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Creative Planning raised its position in First Hawaiian by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Hawaiian by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Hawaiian by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in First Hawaiian by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Hawaiian

(Get Free Report

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.