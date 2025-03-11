First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives $29.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FHB. Stephens began coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $25.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.94. First Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.59.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 19.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Creative Planning raised its position in First Hawaiian by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Hawaiian by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Hawaiian by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in First Hawaiian by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

