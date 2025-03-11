First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,537 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 96.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 13,922 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 42.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 193,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after acquiring an additional 58,088 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,817,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 28.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,354,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,798,000 after purchasing an additional 747,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $55.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.87. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $58.17. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.07.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.36. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 42.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.65%.

Several equities analysts have commented on FR shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.31.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

