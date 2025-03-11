Founders Financial Alliance LLC Acquires 231 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $455.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.50.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $374.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $371.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $323.77 and a one year high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.66%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.