Founders Financial Alliance LLC Acquires 3,633 Shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in United Bancorp were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBCP. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in United Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its holdings in United Bancorp by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 42,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

United Bancorp Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of UBCP opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.38. United Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

United Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UBCP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 16.83%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.48%.

United Bancorp Profile

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

