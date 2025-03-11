Founders Financial Alliance LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 81.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 68,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 29,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after acquiring an additional 19,954 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 503,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period.

Shares of IWY opened at $212.54 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $182.98 and a twelve month high of $245.04. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.68.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

