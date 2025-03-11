Founders Financial Alliance LLC Trims Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lessened its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RY. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,866,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,229,834,000 after buying an additional 7,702,585 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 165.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,896,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,022 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,616,000 after purchasing an additional 541,760 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at $60,034,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,336,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,925,000 after purchasing an additional 359,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $113.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $159.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $95.84 and a one year high of $128.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.71.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.96%.

Several analysts recently commented on RY shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.