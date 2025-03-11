Gables Capital Management Inc. Acquires 400 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,301 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 487.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 740 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Argus cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.28. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.98 and a 1 year high of $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

