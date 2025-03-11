Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $290,000 Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 280.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 33.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 39.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ABR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 37.49, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average is $14.12.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $262.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.92 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 22.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.98%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.54%.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

