Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $60,000 Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 109,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after acquiring an additional 34,150 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.53 and a one year high of $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

