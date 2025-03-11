Gables Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 990 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 82,528.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,042,775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $463,701,000 after buying an additional 1,041,513 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,017,373,000 after buying an additional 787,356 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $243,827,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,168,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $519,646,000 after buying an additional 347,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seilern Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,203.55. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Adobe from $551.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 price target (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $563.96.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $435.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $485.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $189.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.75 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

