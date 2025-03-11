Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,001,142 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,099,000 after acquiring an additional 103,814 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Down 2.2 %

IT stock opened at $471.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $411.15 and a one year high of $584.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $509.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $510.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 116.56%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $579.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $564.00 to $555.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eileen Serra sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.77, for a total transaction of $587,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,855.79. The trade was a 42.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John J. Rinello sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.51, for a total transaction of $47,745.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,932.09. This represents a 2.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

