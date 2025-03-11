GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Has $7.18 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $174.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.06 and its 200 day moving average is $179.19. The firm has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $158.83 and a one year high of $188.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

