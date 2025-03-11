GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Lowers Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC cut its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the period. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 161.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 188,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,792,000 after buying an additional 116,470 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 116.6% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period.

BATS:NOBL opened at $104.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.92. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.83 and a fifty-two week high of $108.79.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.5863 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

