GC Wealth Management RIA LLC Sells 4,212 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

GC Wealth Management RIA LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,212 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 1.0% of GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. SpiderRock Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $129.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.01. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $114.37 and a 52-week high of $135.10. The company has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

