General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.65.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Get General Mills alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on General Mills

General Mills Stock Up 1.0 %

GIS stock opened at $65.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.93. General Mills has a 1 year low of $55.15 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. General Mills had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 11,379 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,967,490. This trade represents a 3.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $67,144.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,716,546.50. The trade was a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Free Report

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.