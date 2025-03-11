Geometric Wealth Advisors Buys 3,045 Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFCF. Strathmore Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $20,865,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $18,039,000. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 891.0% in the fourth quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 450,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,600,000 after purchasing an additional 405,202 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,336,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,146,000 after purchasing an additional 401,882 shares during the period. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management grew its holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 2,481,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,412,000 after purchasing an additional 400,843 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFCF opened at $42.13 on Tuesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $43.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.11.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

