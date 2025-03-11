Global View Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY)

Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF stock opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF has a 1 year low of $46.19 and a 1 year high of $48.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.26.

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Profile

The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

