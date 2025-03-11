Global View Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,094 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 167,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $417,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $85.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.51 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.91 and a 200 day moving average of $86.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.