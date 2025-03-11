Global View Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 19,046 SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT)

Global View Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000. Global View Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF stock opened at $52.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF has a 52 week low of $41.88 and a 52 week high of $61.65.
SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.