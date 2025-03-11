Global View Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 19,046 SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT)

Global View Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (NYSEARCA:ROKT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000. Global View Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF stock opened at $52.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF has a 52 week low of $41.88 and a 52 week high of $61.65.

The SPDR Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (ROKT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Final Frontiers index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with space and deep sea exploration. ROKT was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

